Violence protests against the amended Citizenship Act have now reached West Bengal and New Delhi after Assam witnessed large-scale violence with many defying curfew orders to protest.

Protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act also a possible NRC exercise in West Bengal, protesters vandalised and set fire to railway stations, and squatted on the tracks and highways, disrupting train services and vehicular movement.

Bengal is burning

In Beldanga of Murshidabad district, a mob torched the station master's cabin and ransacked the ticket counter before setting it on fire.

The protesters, carrying posters against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens, vandalised the Beldanga railway station of Eastern Railway, forcing the railway employees to flee to save their lives.

They also blockaded the track, disrupting train movement between Lalgola and Krishnanagar. A large group of protesters obstructed the National highway at Beldanga, burning tyres and damaging vehicles, including an ambulance.

Vehicular traffic was halted at various points of the district, including Jalangi, Raghunathganj, Sahmserganj, Kandi, Baharampur and Domkal following road blockades in various points of the district.

In Howrah district, angry protesters barged into the Uluberia station under South Eastern Railway and vandalised its premises as also a couple of trains. A driver as also a railway personnel were also injured by stones thrown by the protesters, a railway official said.

The mob earlier blockaded the track, adversely hitting train movements on the Howrah-Kharagpur section on both up and down lines.

The Howrah-Coromondol Express and the Howrah-Digha Kandari Express were damaged in the attack. A number of long-distance trains including Falaknama Express, East Coast Express, Mumbai Duranta Express, Bhubaneswar Janshatabdi Express and eleven suburban trains were stranded in and around various stations , even as the protesters moved away from the tracks.

"Some people asked me to alight from the train as the train won't go. Then they dragged me out. Then they ransacked the train," said the guard of the Kandari Express.

"It was a terrifying experience. They broke the window panes. We all ran here and there. There is no chance of any train movement in the next three to four hours," said the station manager.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appealed for peace and asked people to believe in the rule of law and the laws passed by parliament.

"We must always believe in peace, we must always believe in the rule of law. We must avoid violence," Dhankhar told the media here. He described the violence as unfortunate.

"We must believe in parliament and the laws passed by parliament. This violence is unfortunate. But I believe people of Bengal are peace loving and won't indulge in any kind of violence," said Dhankhar.

BJP, TMC in blame game over CAB

The BJP blamed chief minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of spreading lawlessness through her statements opposing the CAA.

BJP National General Secretary in-charge of the state Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that the "shameful incidents" in Bengal were engineered by the infiltrators. "Uluberia and some other railway stations were torched and vandalised. National Highway was blockaded," he said.

Vijayvargiya wondered whether Banerjee should continue in her post "for even a minute more" after the disturbances "fomented by infiltrators" following her statement.

"Is it proper to lead the state to the brink of lawlessness and disturbances through the infiltrators just for the sake of opposing the law? The BJP condemns this. The people will give you a befitting reply in the coming days," said Vijayvargiya.

Jamia students protest

A march by Left-wing students of Jamia Millia Islamia University to Parliament turned violent on Friday after Delhi police, in a bid to stop the protest, lathi-charged the protestors.

The students belonging to the All India Students' Association (AISA) were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Several media personnel were also injured in the students-police face-off.

(With IANS inputs)