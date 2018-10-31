Speculations are rife that Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor are now planning to get married sometime in 2019. And when the Bollywood diva, at a recent event, was asked if the couple are planning to make an official announcement of the same, she blushed and dodged the question about her impending marriage.

Rumours of Malaika and Arjun being together started doing the rounds when the two were spotted sitting beside each other at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2018. And it looked like the rumoured couple was all set to go public with their relationship.

A few days ago, Malaika had her tongue-in-cheek moment when filmmaker Karan Johar, who is co-judging India's Got Talent season 8 with her, teasingly asked her whether she celebrated her 45th birthday alone. To which she replied, "Let it be a burning question" and smiled away.

The two were recently seen partying hard with their close people Amrita Arora, Karisma and Kareena and Natasha Poonawalla, where they didn't shy away from getting pictured together. In the picture, Malaika was seen leaning back on Arjun and Karisma while others also shared a frame with them.

And if the reports of their marriage turn out to be true, it remains to be seen whether Malaika and Arjun opt for a low-key wedding or make it into a grand affair. Let's wait and watch.