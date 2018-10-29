A heart wants what it wants! One closer look at Bollywood and you'd totally understand how true and relevant the adage is in recent times. Malaika Arora to Priyanka Chopra, let's take a look at some of the top-notch Bollywood actresses, who have dated men much, much younger to them.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: In probably the most talked about link-up of the year, Malaika Arora started making news due to her closeness with Arjun Kapoor. While the duo either denied or maintained a stoic silence on the topic, they have finally decided to acknowledge their relationship. Malaika, 45, has been making headlines for her secret vacation and getaways with 33-year-old Kapoor scion, Arjun. Even though marriage is not on the cards anytime soon for the couple, the duo is ready to give their relationship time to grow and nurture.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl: Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, has had several encounters with love ever since she has joined the industry. From Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda to Sanjay Narang; the 42-year-old Sen has a long list of men she dated before falling head-over-heels in love with Rohman Shawl, who is just 27-years-of-age. Known for living her life at her own terms, Sush has never tried to hide her relationship and is quite proud of being with Rohman.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: It was a pleasant surprise to see our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, finding love with Nick Jonas. The 36-year-old actress is soon going to tie the knot with beau Jonas (26 years) at Rajasthan's Mehrangarh Fort in December. Priyanka recently had her bridal shower party which was attended by her girl gang like Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong'o.

Kim Sharma and Harshavardhan Rane: Mohabbatein girl, Kim Sharma, recently opted for divorce with husband, Ali Punjani. And if reports are to be believed, the diva has once again found love in 'Paltan' actor, Harshvardhan Rane. Both Kim (38) and Harshvardhan (34) met each other at a party and have been inseparable since then. From cosy dinner dates to taking a long drive on scooty, the duo doesn't mind being snapped together.

Neha Dhupia, Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut are some of the actresses who have dated younger men in the past. While Neha and Urmila tied the knot with the younger men they fell in love with; Kangana is yet to find her prince charming.