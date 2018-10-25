After dodging the questions and speculation on their alleged link-up, Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor finally seem to have decided to not hide it anymore. Reason? Their latest Italy vacation, the smiles and twerks.

Soon after reports of a drift in Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan's relationship surfaced, rumours of the style icon dating Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor had started doing the rounds. While Arbaaz has agreed to dating Giorgia Andriani, after a long time of denying and dodging their linkup rumours, Malaika Arora finally seems ready to accept it.

Bollywood party: Though shutterbugs have always clicked them leaving each other's building, it was the first time the duo openly partied together as a couple. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and many other A-listers were present at this party.

Lakme Fashion Week: The duo was spotted sitting together on the front row of Lakme Fashion Week.

India's Got Talent: The duo held hands and twerked like no one was watching on the new season of India's Got Talent.

Italy: The alleged couple partied hard at Malaika's birthday party in Italy. To confuse the paparazzi the duo arrived at the airport separately and left the airport separately but, sources have revealed that they were on the same flight.

Hand-in-hand: A picture of the duo holding hands and walking had also surfaced recently adding fuel to the speculations of their hidden relationship

Alia almost confirmed: On Karan Johar's infamous couch, Alia Bhatt had nodded and said that Arjun Kapoor is in a relationship though she didn't take the name of the person he is in a relationship with.

Karan Johar's burning question: After Malaika came back from Italy, she graced the judge's seat on IGT where Karan kept teasing her about her birthday trip. When Karan asked her whether she went alone on her her trip, the sensuous diva said, "Let it be a burning question."

Now that Arbaaz has accepted his relationship, we wonder how much time would Malaika take to accept her relationship with Arjun.