It looks like Malaika Arora has decided to change her surname from Khan to Kapoor as she will reportedly get married to her rumoured or rather secret boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in 2019. While there recent public appearances together have set the tongues wagging, a new picture has surfaced online where the couple were seen having a ball at a private party along with their close friends.

During their small get together, Malaika and Arjun were accompanied by Amrita Arora, Karisma and Kareena and Natasha Poonawalla. According to reports that have been doing rounds online state that the party was organised by Malaika's industrialist friends Tanya and Arvind Dubash to celebrate her 45th birthday, which was on October 23. Reports also suggest that the party was thrown to introduce Arjun to Malaika's friend circle.

In the picture, Malaika can be seen leaning back on Karisma and Arjun while others can be seen posing around them. Malaika and Arjun recently returned from their trip to Italy where they went holidaying to celebrate Malaika's birthday on October 23. They were spotted hand-in-hand at an airport and also walked out back-to-back at the Mumbai airport arrival. The party was reportedly thrown on October 26.

A couple of days ago, filmmaker Karan Johar and Malaika's co-judge on India's Got Talent season 8, teasingly asked her whether she celebrated her birthday alone, to which she gave a smart answer.

Rumours of Malaika and Arjun being together started doing the rounds when the two were spotted sitting beside each other at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2018. And it looked like the rumoured couple was set to go public with their relationship.

"Malaika is no longer keen to hide her proximity to Arjun. When she was with Arbaaz, the Khan family, especially Salman, made their disapproval very clear. But now that she has broken away from Arbaaz, she sees no reason to be coy about her closeness to Arjun. Besides, Arbaaz is also seeing someone else now," a source close to the couple was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle a few days ago.

Arbaaz too a couple days ago admitted to dating Georgia Adriani adding that he doesn't know where it will go. Apparently, Malaika too has given her nod to their relationship.

And if the reports of their marriage turn out to be true, it remains to be seen whether Malaika and Arjun opt for a low-key wedding. Let's wait and watch.