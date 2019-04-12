ChaySam's Majili has surpassed Rs 45 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in the first week. The movie has emerged as another hit of 2019, by earning Rs 27.85 crore for its distributors in seven days.

The pair of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, who are fondly known as ChaySam, is one of the hit couples of the Telugu film industry. They are seen together for the first time after their marriage, which has generated a lot of curiosity and expectations about Majili. The distributors released the film in a large number of screens across the globe on April 5 and the hype helped it get a good advance booking.

The Shiva Nirvana-directed romance drama received a fantastic debut at the ticket counter and became the biggest opener for Naga Chaitanya. A strong word of mouth boosts its collection on the following days. Majili collected Rs 29.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend and earned Rs 17.77 crore for its distributors in three days.

Shine Screens' second production witnessed a decline in its collection on Monday, but its business was better than many other films. Its collection remained rock-steady on the following weekdays. Majili has collected Rs 16.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the weekdays, taking its first-week total collection to Rs 45.50 crore gross.

In just seven days, Majili has shattered the lifetime collection records of Savyasaachi (Rs 20.70 crore gross), Shailaja Reddy Alludu (Rs 35.40 crore gross), Premam (Rs 37.95 crore gross), which were the highest grossers for Naga Chaitanya. It is set to be the first solo film of the actor to cross Rs 50 crore gross mark.

Made on a budget of over Rs 20 crore, Majili has earned Rs 27.85 crore for its global distributors, who shelled out Rs 21.14 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has returned its investment with a small profit share in seven days. Whatever it earns in the coming days will be a profit share for them.

Here are the price of the theatrical rights and area-wise earnings of Majili. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.