Majili continues to storm worldwide box office even on weekdays and registered superb collection. The Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni starrer crossed Rs 40 crore gross mark in five days.

The Shiva Nirvana-directed romantic film was released in a large number of screens on April 5 amid huge hype and expectations and received a fantastic opening at the ticket counters. A strong word of mouth boosted its business on the following days. Majili collected Rs 29.10 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie fetched Rs 17.77 crore for its distributors in three days.

As is the trend in the film industry, Majili witnessed a drop in its collection on Monday, as it was a busy working day for everyone, but is business was much better than many other Telugu movies. The movie collected approximately 6.45 crore at the worldwide box office on its fourth day, taking its total collection to Rs 35.55 crore gross.

The Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni starrer needs to rake in Rs 4.45 crore gross to surpass Rs 40 crore gross mark in the global market. Early trends show that Majili is remained strong and held really well in urban centres. As you are reading the report, the movie has already minted the much-needed amount to achieve the above-mentioned feat in five days.

However, Majili has earned Rs 21.50 crore for its global distributors, who shelled out Rs 21.14 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie has recovered 100 per cent of their investment in four days. Whatever the film earns in the coming days will be a profit share for them.

Here are the price of the theatrical rights and area-wise earnings of Majili. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.