Majili starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, made a fantastic collection at the worldwide box office on Saturday, taking its two-day global total gross beyond Rs 20 crore mark.

Riding on huge hype, Majili was released in a large number of cinema halls on April 5 and made a superb debut at the ticket counters across the globe on Friday. The movie collected Rs 11.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film became the biggest opener for Naga Chaitanya, smashing the records of Savyasachi and Shialaja Reddy Alludu, which minted Rs 7.70 crore and Rs 11.40 crore.

Majili was successful in striking the chord with most of the filmgoers and meeting the expectations that it had generated before its release. Many viewers heaped praises upon director Shiva Nirvana, actors and technicians of the film. What has stunned them the most is the amazing chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, who are fondly known as ChaySam.

A strong word of mouth helped hold very strong at the ticket counters on Saturday and its second-day collection is on par with its opening day business. Majili has collected approximately Rs 9.79 crore gross at the worldwide box office on its second day, taking its total collection to Rs 21.19 crore gross.

Made on budget of around Rs 20 crore, Majili fetched Rs 21.14 crore for its producers from the sale of its theatrical rights. The movies have earned Rs 13.05 crore for its distributors in just two days. The early trends show that it will recover 100 percent of their investment on Sunday.

Here are the details of the price of its area-wise theatrical rights and earning of Majili these numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.