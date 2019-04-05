Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's Majili has got a good opening and made a decent collection at the US box office in its premiere shows. It has become the fourth biggest Tollywood opener of 2019.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni have a good fan following in the US and their visible chemistry in the promos of Majili has created curiosity among the film goers in the country. The hype made the makers sell its overseas theatrical rights for a whopping price of Rs 3 crore and Moon Shine Cinemas, which bagged its rights, booked 150 screens in the US to cash in on the ChaySam mania in the country.

The hype and curiosity helped the Shiva Nirvana-directed romance drama register a decent advance booking. Moon Shine Cinemas held premiere shows of Majili in all 150 locations across the country. The movie has received a fantastic response everywhere and made a decent collection at the US box office in the preview shows.

As per early trends, Majili has collected $140,454 at the US box office in the premiere shows. This number will go up, when the final figures are released by its producers/distributors. The movie has become the one of the biggest openers for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in the country.

OverSeasRights tweeted, "#Majili #USA Premieres BoxOffice hourly gross at 1:55AM EST $140,454 from 112Locations Big #Million $$$ Weekend ahead Follow @Overseasrights for real-time Live BoxOffice Updates @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 #ChaySam4 #Majilionapril5th #Akkineni #MajiliReview"

Majili has beaten the record of Akhil Akkineni's Mr Majnu, which collected $59,633 in its preview shows. It has become the fourth biggest Tollywood opener of the year. Here is the list of top Telugu movies in the US. The figures mentioned here may vary from the actual numbers released by their distributors.