Superstar Mahesh Babu has broken his silence over his 26thmovie during the promotion of Maharshi and revealed the reason for rejecting Sukumar's movie and opting for Anil Ravipudi's film.

On Sukumar's birthday in January, Mahesh Babu announced that he was joining hands with the director again after 1: Nenokkadine. Months later, he surprised everyone, by opting out of his movie quoting creative difference. He had also gone to accept the offer of young director Anil Ravipudi. Irked director had gone on bring Allu Arjun on board for his upcoming movie.

These sudden developments had created a lot of buzz in the media with many speculations doing round in the air. But Mahesh Babu had stayed away from responding to anyone of the rumours. The actor, who is waiting to release Maharshi on May 7, opened to on the actual reason for rejecting Sukumar's film.

In an interview, Mahesh Babu said that he had asked Sukumar to come up with an entertaining script, but he failed to do so. Post-Rangasthalam, I was expecting an entertaining story from Sukumar but he narrated an intense script. Things did not work out and that is the reason I accepted Anil Ravipudi's film which I will announce soon," the superstar told 123Telugu.

Mahesh Babu, who is confident about Vamshi Paidipally's script, says that Maharshi is different from Srimanthudu, but it will create a similar impact on society after its release. "Maharshi has a peculiar and strong point. It has been narrated on an emotional note and will directly affect society too. Now, how it will do and what will be the later effects will be known only after the film releases," said the actor.

Mahesh Babu appears three different getups like student, businessman and farmer in Maharshi. The actor the role of the student was the biggest challenge him. "Pulling off the college student's role was very difficult. Right from the body language, dialogues, and looks I had to work very hard for that. I had many apprehensions doing that part but with Vamsi's support I pulled it off," added the superstar.