Mythri Movie Makers have forced director Sukumar to offer an apology to superstar Mahesh Babu for announcing his future project with stylish star Allu Arjun before preparing a final script for Prince's film.

The rumours about the second combo film of Mahesh Babu and Sukumar had started doing rounds in April 2018. The actor had also announced this project on the birthday of the director in January. But when the director could not prepare the script, Prince decided to do a quick film with Anil Ravipudi.

When Sukumar got to know about Mahesh Babu's plans, he had tried to exert pressure on him. He approached Jr NTR with the same offer, but he rejected it. Later, he was successful in convincing Allu Arjun and making him sign this project. Before he announced it, Mahesh called off the film with the director quoting creative differences as the reason.

Mythri Movie Makers hogged the limelight with Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu, which marked the entry of the production house into the film industry. The banner is now bankrolling Sukumar's film with Allu Arjun. Its bosses were said to be upset with the differences between the actor and director.

The bosses of Mythri Movie Makers reportedly put Sukumar under pressure and made him meet Mahesh Babu in person. In the meeting, Sukumar apologised to the actor for the misunderstanding and said that he would come up with a solid script very soon. But the latter has not given any assurance of working with him.

Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shooting of Maharshi. After wrapping it up, he will take up Anil Ravipudi. On the other hand, Allu Arjun is yet to start shooting for Trivikram Srinivas' project. Once he will complete it, the stylish star will take up the movie. Sukumar has to wait for a year to start his project.