Superstar Mahesh Babu has opened up on rumours about entering politics and said that it is not his cup of tea. He says he would like to stay away from it and focus on his acting career.

Mahesh Babu's sister Padmavathi is married to TDP leader Jayadev Galla, who is the MP of Guntur constituency. Recently, it was rumoured that the actor would plunge into politics and campaign for TDP in upcoming general elections. The speculations started doing rounds after he was spotted with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on some occasions.

His wife Namrata Shirodkar had slammed reports saying, "Not at all. Mahesh is not campaigning for any political party. Nor does he intend to contest any elections or pursue any kind of political ambitions." She added, "Mahesh has no time to do anything apart from shooting for his films. And any free time he has is family time. He doesn't even step out to meet friends."

Now, Mahesh Babu, who is currently busy with Maharshi shoot, has broken his silence over the rumours about his political entry. "I would like to say that politics was never meant for me and I don't understand it either. And I stay far away from it," the Bharat Ane Nenu actor told IANS.

Mahesh Babu said that he loves acting and will continue to do it. He added, "We have able and strong and competent leaders who are doing a fantastic job running our states and country. I would never want to change that! I love acting and simply love my job and this is what I'm best at! I wouldn't change it for anyone or anything."

Mahesh Babu recently announced his maiden production titled Major, which is a biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. Adivi Sesh is playing the role. Many of Prince's fans felt that this role suits him well and he should have done it, instead of casting Adivi Sesh.

When asked about it, Mahesh Babu said, "It would have been an honour to do so. Major is a biopic based on our national hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan and actor Adivi Sesh has been travelling with his story for a long time, and he fits the bill completely. I am looking forward to seeing Adivi in the film."