A video and photos taken on the sets of director Vamsi Paidipally's Maharshi were allegedly leaked on the internet and superstar Mahesh Babu's look which featured in them is creating ripples on social media. (Scroll down to see pics and clip)

The Maharshi team wrapped up a month-long schedule in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu on January 2 where they shot some important sequences including Mahesh Babu addressing media in a paddy field. Having returned to Hyderabad, the film unit will kick-start the next schedule of the film in the city from February 2.

Thousands of people visited the sets of Maharshi to see Mahesh Babu during the Pollachi schedule. The team had a tough time in controlling the mob, which surrounded the shooting area. They took the utmost care in guarding the scenes and looks of the superstar, but they were not fully successful.

A fan managed to shoot some pictures and a video while Mahesh Babu was busy shooting. Later, he released all of them on Instagram and they went viral on social media within no time. In one photo, Mahesh Babu is seen addressing the press meet in the paddy fields. Other pictures and video show him roaming on the sets of the movie.

Maharshi is the 25th film of Mahesh Babu and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a real landmark movie in Prince's career. They have kept details of its story and his role under wraps. Several speculations were made on them, but none of them turned out to be true.

Maharshi is a romantic action drama written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri. Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde are seen in the lead roles while Allari Naresh essays a prominent role in the film which is scheduled for worldwide release on April 25.