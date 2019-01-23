Producer Dil Raju has announced a new release date for his upcoming movie Maharshi. But Mahesh Babu's fans, who are upset with it, trolled him for postponing it and called it a worst date.

Maharshi is one of the most-hyped and highly awaited Telugu movies. The film is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema. It was initially slated for release on April 5. But talking to media in Tirupati, Dil Raju revealed that the film has been delayed by 20 days.

April 5 was the perfect date for Maharshi, which was to be released as Ugadi treat and was expected to cash in on a public Holiday. Dil Raju is known for picking such perfect dates, but it is not clear on what made him postpone the film. However, this delay has become a major concern among Mahesh Babu's fans, who are apparently asking the producer to stick to original date.

A few fans of Mahesh Babu, who were furious with the makers of Maharshi, took to Twitter to troll them. Meanwhile, they said that April 25 is not good date and it will not help the movie to make it big at the box office. Hence, they requested the producers to find out another suitable date that will make it shatter old collection records and set its own benchmarks.

What scares Mahesh Babu's fans the most is Avengers: Endgame, which is set for its Indian release on April 26, a day after Maharshi hits the screens. Avengers film series is one of most popular Hollywood franchises and Endgame is the fourth Installment in this series. They feel that Maharshi starring Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh, will clash with this film and suffer severe setack at box office.

Here are some of their comments posted on Twitter.

Abhinay‏ @AbhinayOff

We Kept Lot of Hope on you @directorvamshi bro Related to #Maharshi Rls Planning...! But U decided Worst Date April 25th (#Avengers April26)..! If You Need Time For Post Production then take the Time & Rls our Movie on #June5th we are Ready to wait but Don't Rls on April 25

SSMB Devote ‏ @ssmbdevote_09:

Sir @directorvamshi & @SVC_official Please don't release #Maharshi on April 25th Please choose the best date. Memu movie release late ayyina wait chestam but 25th matram vaddu. 26th Avengers end game release. So pls think once @urstrulyMahesh @kotiparuchuri @MBofficialTeam

Raghu Ram Ane Nenu‏ @raghuramraavi9