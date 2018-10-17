The makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Maharshi have sold out its satellite rights months before its release in the cinema halls. Gemini TV has reportedly shelled out a whopping price on its rights.

Maharshi is written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri under the banners Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu.

All these names have generated a lot of hype and expectations about the film. Adding to this is the success of Bharat Ane Nenu.

The hyped surrounding Maharshi had generated a lot of demand for its satellite rights and some leading Television networks were reportedly vying their hands to bag its TV rights. But finally, it was Gemini, which had the last laugh. The channel has acquired them for a whopping price of over Rs 25 crore.

The bosses of Gemini TV have confirmed the news about acquiring the satellite rights of Maharshi on its Twitter handle and they did not reveal the price. They tweeted, "@GeminiTV buys the broadcast rights of @urstrulyMahesh and @hegdepooja's #Maharshi movie directed by @directorvamshi."

Spyder 25 had fetched Rs 25 crore for TV rights and is the highest for a film starring Mahesh Babu. Now, Maharshi has also received an equal price for its satellite rights. But what is interesting is that Zee Telugu had managed to acquire the TV rights of Mahesh Babu last four releases. This is the first time that Gemini has gone on to bag the rights of his films in recent years.