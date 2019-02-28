Superstar Mahesh Babu will produce Adivi Sesh's upcoming movie titled Major, which is a biopic on Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an NSG commando martyred during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Adivi Sesh recently revealed that he would make an important announcement by the end of February. But many mistook his statement, which led to the speculations that he might be getting married to Akkineni Nagarjuna's niece Supriya Yarlagadda, who is the sister of actor Sumanth. However, he dubbed it as fake news and assured to share details about the surprise announcement soon.

Days later, Adivi Sesh tweeted a photo offering hints at his look in the movie Major and wrote, "Today's an important day :)" Later he revealed that he is set to do his dream project Major, based on the Life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a real life hero of 26/11. The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and jointly produced by Mahesh Babu, A+S Movies, GMB Entertainment and Sony Pictures India.."

Adivi Sesh tweeted, "‏Told you I had MAJOR news! 6 reasons why #MajorTheFilm is my dream project! - Based on the Life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, A Real life Hero of 26/11 - SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh producing my film! Pinching myself :) - @SonyPicsIndia producing, taking us International level :)."

The Kshanam and Goodachari actor also revealed that Major will be a bilingual film. Adivi Sesh tweeted, "- Hindi Telugu bilingual of A National Hero's story - My dear friends @AplusSMovies producing! - Reuniting with my Goodachari director @sashikirantikka, just a couple of Telugu Boys making our Bollywood debut."

It is known that Mahesh Babu recently ventured into the multiplex business by launching AMB Cinemas in association with Asian Cinemas. Now, the actor is all set to enter into production too and he will bankroll a web series and is also planning to produce small films with other actors. Major happens to be the first film to come out from his own production house.

The elated Mahesh Babu took to make the announcement about Major. The superstar tweeted, "Honoured to bring you the story of our National hero - Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan... Sending my best wishes to @AdiviSesh, director @sashikirantikka, team @GMBents, @AplusSMovies... & Congratulations @SonyPicsIndia on your debut Telugu production #MajorTheFilm."

GMB Entertainment tweeted, "We are honoured to announce the launch of MAJOR, a film inspired by the 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. @AdiviSesh in and as Major, directed by @sashikirantikka, releasing in Telugu & Hindi in 2020. In association with @SonyPicsIndia & @AplusSMovies. #MajorTheFilm."

Sony Pictures India, which is set to enter Tollywood with Major, tweeted, "Proud to co-partner with @urstrulyMahesh production house @GMBents to bring #MajorTheFilm a Hindi & Telugu bi-lingual film inspired by 26/11 National Hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan starring @AdiviSesh. Directed by @sashikirantikka & co-produced by #AdiviEnt & @AplusSMovies."