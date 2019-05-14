Maharshi has got good response at the USA box office in five days and become the seventh highest-grossing movie for Mahesh Babu, beating the collections of Nenokkadine and Brahmotsavam.

The distributors released Maharshi in 260 centres across the USA in a bid to cash in on the massive hype surrounding it. They also held 2,500 premiere shows of the movie, a day before it hit screens in India. The film opened to good response in the preview shows, but its collection was not up to the expected mark. It witnessed a steep decline on the first day but showed some growth over the weekend.

Maharshi collected $1,415,693 at the USA box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is $516,441 in Wednesday Premieres, $176,657 on Thursday, $233,378 on Friday, $298,806 on Saturday and $190,411 on Sunday. But its collections were not even half of the business of Mahesh Babu's last outing Bharat Ane Nenu, which mined $2,488,121 in the country in three days.

As per early trends, the Vamshi Paidipally-directed movie has witnessed a steep decline in its business on Monday. Maharshi has collected approximately $22,206 at the US box office on its fifth day, taking its total gross collections to $1,437,900, which is likely to go up when the final figures of Monday are revealed.

Maharshi has beaten the lifetime collection records of Mahesh Babu's 1 Nenokkadine and Brahmotsavam. Considering its current pace of collection, the movie is also expected to beat Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle chettu, Dookudu, SPYder and Aagadu in the coming days. It will definitely become the third highest grossing film for the superstar after Bharat Ane Nenu and Srimanthudu.

Here is the list of highest grossing movies of Mahesh Babu at the USA box office.

Rank Movie Release Gross 1 Bharat Ane Nenu 2018 $3.416 2 Srimanthudu 2015 $2.891 3 Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu 2013 $1.635 4 Dookudu 2011 $1.563 5 Spyder (Including Tamil) 2017 $1.56 6 Aagadu 2014 $1.482 7 Maharshi 2019 $1.437 8 1: Nenokkadine 2014 $1.330 9 Brahmotsavam 2016 $1.158

Maharshi has got Rs 14 crore from the sale of its international theatrical rights.The film collected $407,000 in the UAE and GCC, $215,000 in Australia, $98,000 in the UK, $37,000 in Singapore and $150,000 in other parts of globe. It minted a total of $2.3 million (Rs 16.10 crore gross) at the overseas box office in the first weekend. It has earned Rs 8.4 crore for its distributors in five days.