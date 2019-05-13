Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has taken the worldwide box office by the storm and inched closer to Rs 100 crore gross mark in four days. It has beaten the first-weekend collection record of Rangasthalam.

Before its release, Maharshi had huge hype and curiosity, generated by its promos, which helped the makers sell its theatrical rights for record prices. The distributors booked a large number of cinema halls in bid to cash in on the craze surrounding superstar Mahesh Babu's landmark 25th movie. The hype surrounding it helped it registered a huge amount of advance booking for its opening weekend.

The Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde starrer opened to a thunderous response on Thursday with many theatres witnessing 100 per cent occupancy. Maharshi collected Rs 48.80 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. It became the biggest opener of 2019, beating the record of Vinaya Vidheya Rama. But it failed to smash the record of Bharat Ane Nenu, which is the biggest opener for Prince.

But Maharshi witnessed a steep decline in its collection on its second day. The reason is that unlike the first day, it did not extra shows and the word of mouth took a toll on its collection to some extent. However, the movie went on to show some amount of improvements on Saturday and Sunday.

As per early estimates, the Vamshi Paidipally-directed film has collected approximately Rs 67.84 crore gross in the Telugu states, Rs 9 crore gross in Karnataka, Rs 10 crore gross in the USA and Rs 10 crore in rest of India and overseas in four days. Maharshi is estimated to have collected Rs 96.84 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

Maharshi has beaten the records of Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Bharat Ane Nenu to become the highest grosser in opening weekend in 2019 as well as in the career of Mahesh Babu, respectively. The movie has shattered the records of Khaidi No.150 and Rangasthalam to hold second non-Baahubali highest grosser in the first weekend after Aravindha Sametha.

Here is the list of all-time top 10 highest grossing non-Baahubali films in the opening weekend at the worldwide box office. All the figures are in rupees and crore.

Rank Movie Release Weekend Gross Share 1 Aravinda Sametha 2018 4 days 111.80 67.65 2 Maharshi 2019 4 days 96.84 64.15 3 Khaidi No 150 2017 5 days 95.40 66.09 4 Bharat Ane Nenu 2018 3 days 93.00 57.40 5 Rangasthalam 2018 3 days 90.50 56.96 6 Jai Lava Kusa 2017 4 days 90.30 54.05 7 Agnyaathavaasi 2018 5 days 80.10 50.10 8 Janatha Garage 2016 4 days 79.45 50.75 9 Duvvada Jagannadham 2017 3 days 64.50 43.65 10 Katamarayudu 2017 3 days 64.50 43.45

Made on budget of Rs 100 crore, Maharshi is estimated to have earned Rs 64.15 crore for its distributors, who have invested Rs 100 crore on its theatrical rights. Here are its area-wise details of the theatrical rights price and earnings of Maharshi. All the figures are in rupees and crore.