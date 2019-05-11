After showing a steep decline on Friday, Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has shown some growth at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) box office on Saturday. Its three-day total collection has crossed Rs 50 crore gross mark in the states.

Amidst hype and promotions, the Vamshi Paidipally-directed movie was released in a record number of screens across the Telugu states on Thursday. Having huge advance booking, Maharshi opened to an overwhelming response everywhere and collected Rs 34 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on the first day. The movie earned Rs 24.62 crore for its distributors on the opening day.

Maharshi received mixed response and trade analysts predicted that the word of mouth might take a toll on its business on the following days. On the other hand, the movie had fewer numbers of shows on Friday, when compared to its opening day, which had a large number of early morning premieres across both the states. Hence, its collection was expected to dip considerably.

As predicted, the Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde starrer witnessed approximately 67.71 percent decline in its business on Friday. As per early estimates, Maharshi has collected Rs 10.97 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on its second day, taking its total collection to Rs 44.97 crore gross.

However, the Dil Raju-produced movie has showed some amount growth on Saturday and its business has gone up by 3.73%, when compared to its Friday collections. Maharshi has collected approximately Rs 11.38 crore gross at the AP/TS box offie on its third day, taking its total to Rs 56.35 crore gross in the Telugu states.

Maharshi has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore and it has fetched Rs 76 crore for its producers from the sale of its theatrical rights for the Telugu states. The movie has earned Rs 40.82 crore for its AP/TS distributors in two days and recovered 53.71 percent of their investments.

Here are the details of the day and area-wise earnings and the price of theatrical rights of Maharshi. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.