The much-awaited Telugu movie Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde is premiered in a large number of screens across the US, where the film goers will get to see the film before Indian viewers.

Maharshi is a milestone film in the career of superstar Mahesh Babu, as it happens to be his 25th movie. Its stills, posters, teaser, songs and trailer have grabbed many eyeballs and created a lot of curiosity about this landmark film. After being postponed for a couple of times, the movie is now scheduled for release on May 9.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular Indian actors in the US and the huge collections of his previous film is the proof for his massive fan-following in the foreign countries. Great Indian Films, which earlier distributed films like Baahubali 2 and Bharat Ane Nenu, has bagged the theatrical rights of Maharshi for a whopping price of Rs 16.50 crore and set to release in the international markets.

Great Indian Films has booked a large number of cinema halls in 260 locations across the US alone in a bid to cash on Mahesh maina. The distributors is also holding 2,500 premiere shows in the country. The Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde starrer has beaten the record of Baahubali 2, which had 2,000 preview shows and become the highest number for any Indian film.

Great India Films tweeted, "#MAHARSHI 2500+ SHOWS OVERSEAS ON May 8th. #Maharshi USA, A Record 119 Locations in @Cinemark chain alone. Online tickets are open in many locations, to get your ticket visit. Join @Cinemark MovieClub offer and get one movieticket free and $4-$8 off on other movie tickets @urstrulyMahesh."

The hype has helped Maharshi register a huge amount of advance booking in the foreign countries. Great India Films has confirmed that its premiere shows will start at 3.00 pm EST (12:15 am India time) in the US. We bring you the overseas viewers' review on the film. Stay locked to this page to see their response.