The story of Mahesh Babu's 25th movie Maharshi has been reportedly leaked just a few hours after its censorship. According to reports, the first half has a routine story, but the second half has a good story with a message to society.

Maharshi is slated for worldwide release on May 9. Its promos have created a lot of curiosity about the story of the film, which has been written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Several plotlines have been doing rounds on the social media for quite some time now. But the makers have neither approved any of them nor revealed it by themselves. This secrecy has doubled the expectations of the film.

The officials of the censor board watched Maharshi at a special screening held on May 3 and awarded a U/A certificate to the film without any cut or mute. Hours after the censorship, a Twitter handle named @JhambalH leaked the complete story of the movie and it appears to be the real plot-line of the flick.

As Maharshi begins, Mahesh Babu is seen as a big businessman in the US and Meenakshi is his secretary. In an interview, a USA journalist Mahesh about his roots and Mahesh goes on to narrate his flashback story. He sees all the problems faced by the farmers, but he is least bothered about them. All he wants in life is to earn money and get richer, according to the leaked posts,

Naresh is son of farmer and he invites Mahesh to his village for holidays. Naresh's family is in trouble with village heads and Mahesh fights for them as a friend. His family commits suicide after Mahesh left the village. Mahesh tries to pacify Naresh. But Naresh lets him know that this is the case of all farmers and requests him to help by staying in village.

But Mahesh does not agree and says he does not care to stay even after getting job in India. He leaves the country for the US. After narrating his flashback story in the interview, Mahesh calls Pooja Hegde, who stays in India and asks about Naresh. She reveals that Naresh was killed. Mahesh relaizes his mistake and comes to india. How he tries to help the villagers and farmers forms its story of the second half.