While the advance booking of Maharshi is going on in full swing, the buzz on the social media is that the makers have hiked the ticket prices to create collection record at the box office especially in Nizam.

Maharshi is undoubtedly the most-talked-about and highly-anticipated movie of 2019. The movie has created a lot of buzz in the media for various reasons, but the biggest aspect is that it is the landmark 25th movie of Mahesh Babu. A lot has been said and written about its prospects at the box office and it is expected to emerge as the biggest opener and highest grossing Telugu of the year.

After being postponed for a couple of times, Maharshi is finally scheduled for worldwide release on May 9. The movie has been made with a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore and the distributors have shelled out an equal amount on its theatrical rights. The stakes are really high and they are leaving no stone unturned to make it a huge success at the box office. They have booked a large number of screens for the film.

The distributors have also opened advance booking for Maharshi almost a week before its release. The booking is currently going on in full swing. But the buzz on social media is that they have hiked its ticket prices to create collection records at the box office on its opening day.

Twitter handle Lab Reports‏ (@Inside_Infos), which provides believable inside information, tweeted, "Tickets hiked for records..Common people are hopeless & waiting in amazon prime Special rates for #Maharshi Plexes Hike From 138 to 200rupess Single screens hike from 100 to 150rupees #CheatIndia."

Lab Reports‏ added, "Ticket prices & GST in nizam Before #Maharshi release Single screens - 100rupees (GST 18%) Multiplexes - 150rupees (GST 28%) For #Maharshi spcl prices Single screens - 125 to 150 rupees (GST 18%) Multiplexes - 200 rupees (GST 18%) Producer of #Maharshi hiking prices in nizam to show records on paper. As this is Mahesh 25th film, strict orders from bombay to show all-time records everywhere."

Maharshi is an action drama film with a beautiful message to society. Besides direction, Vamsi Paidipally has written the script and dialogues for the film which has been produced by Dil Raju, C Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri. Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde will be seen in the lead roles.