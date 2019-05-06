Superstar Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has beaten the record of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as it is set to have a record number of premiere shows in the US this Thursday.

Great India Film had earlier released Mahesh Babu's movies like Athadu, Aagadu, Pokiri and Bharat Ane Nenu. The distribution house has joined hands with the superstar for the fifth time. It has acquired the overseas theatrical rights of Maharshi and made grand plans for its release in the international markets.

Great India Films has planned to release Maharshi in 260 locations across the US and it is the highest number for a film starring Mahesh Babu. The distributors are holding 2,500 premiere shows to cash in on the Mahesh mania in the county on May 8, a day before it hits the screens in India. They tweeted on May 2 "#MAHARSHI 2500+ SHOWS OVERSEAS ON May 8th."

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had around 2,000 premiere shows in the US and it is the highest ever for any Indian film. Now, Maharshi has not only shattered this record but also set a new big benchmark for upcoming Indian movies. However, SS Rajamouli's film had crossed the $3 million mark at the US box office in its premieres. It should be seen whether Mahesh Babu movie will beat this record or not.

Great India Films has opened advance booking for Maharshi on May 3. The distributors tweeted, "#Maharshi USA, A Record 119 Locations in @Cinemark chain alone. Online tickets are open in many locations, to get your ticket visit. Join @Cinemark MovieClub offer and get one movieticket free and $4-$8 off on other movie tickets @urstrulyMahesh."

Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly the most popular Telugu actor in the US and most of his films have become big hits in the country. There is always a huge demand for the overseas theatrical rights of his films. But the makers of Maharshi had a tough time getting a good price for its international distribution rights. The reason is the average business of Mahesh last film Bharat Ane Nenu.

Bharat Ane Nenu collected over Rs 30 crore gross at the overseas box office in its lifetime run and it had earned over Rs 16 crore for its distributors, who had to invest Rs 18.20 crore on its international rights. It was rumoured that producer Dil Raju had quoted Rs 18 crore as the price for the overseas theatrical rights of Maharshi, but no distributors apparently showed interest to buy the rights at such high price.

Great India Film, which earlier released many big-ticket films including Baahubali, reportedly quoted Rs 12 crore the overseas rights of Maharshi and after the negotiation, Dil Raju sealed the deal with this distributor for Rs 14 crore, which appears to be easy for bet for the movie to recover at the box office.