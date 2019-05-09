Director Vamshi Paidipally's Telugu movie Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde, has received mixed review and rating from the audience around the world.

Maharshi is an action drama film with a good message to society. Director Vamshi Paidipally has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been jointly produced by Dil Raju, C Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.58 hours.

Maharshi movie story: As a student, Rishi (Mahesh Babu) comes to know about the farmers' problem through his friend Ravi (Allari Naresh), but he goes to become a big businessman in the US to fullfilm his dream. However, he realises his mistake after the death of his friend and he returns to his homeland to serve the formers. How he tries to improve their lives forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Vamshi Paidipally has chosen an interesting subject that deals with a burning social issue of farmers' suicide. Some comedy scenes keep you engaged in the first half of Maharshi, but it is slow and lengthy. The second half is high on emotional quotient, but it is predictable and routine. At times, the movie becomes too preachy, which may not go down well with many, say the audience.

Performances: Mahesh Babu has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Maharshi. Allari Naresh has good scope for acting and he has done good job. Pooja Hegde has little screen presence, but she manages to grab your attention. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Meenakshi Dixit and others have done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Technical: Maharshi has brilliant production values and Devi Sri Prasad's music, KU Mohanan's camera work, Ram-Laxman's action and Vamsi Paidipally's dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience.

Maharshi movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audience's response.

#Maharshi Interval Now ADIRIPOINDI Started with King Size Introduction song... Vintage Superstar Attitude in college episode Feast for Fans Pre Interval Block 'An Actor with Superstardom' #MaharshiDay untime deserves for this content #Maharshi 2nd Half Theatre lo whistles pade moments chala vunnayi. Especially when kid whistles before the fight Tent fight to Climax Awesome. 'Ide kadha nee katha' God level elevation Proud of You Superstar 25th film will be Special forever. #MaharshiDay

#Maharshi 1st half - We see #Rishi as a college student and business magnate. His journey shall continue.. It's a complete @urstrulyMahesh show. As usual he looks impeccable, and does very well in the emotional scenes and other fun moments. #SSMB holds the film #Maharshi 1st half - @allarinaresh also has a good role. @hegdepooja is gorgeous as ever. The college portions have a '3 Idiots' hangover.. We get lot of 'gyaan' and life philosophy from #SSMB thro. his dialogues about success, failure.. #Maharshi #SSMB25 3.25/5. Sureshot Hit Will work big time with @urstrulyMahesh fans & general audiences. The village portions with the farmer issues and how Rishi solves their problems, hit the bulls eye. The finale elevates the film. Summer Blockbuster ahead, @directorvamshi #Maharshi #SSMB25 3.25/5. @directorvamshi packages the film perfectly for a big superstar like @urstrulyMahesh; ideal milestone outing. Commercial entertainment, strong social message about farming, few terrific action blocks, engaging frndship angle - full meals packed for 3 hrs #Maharshi #SSMB25 3.25/5. Has traces of Swades, 3 Idiots, Kaththi, Srimanthudu... but it all works out well ultimately. @urstrulyMahesh in such good form from start to finish; @directorvamshi delivers a safe bet. At @kasi_theatre, #SSMB fans were cheering, whistling throughout #Maharshi - The emotional #IdheKadhaNeeKatha (best of the lot), the farming song #PadaraPadara & #ChotiChotiBaatein work well on screen; @ThisisDSP. Editor @Cinemainmygenes passes the challenge of managing a 3 hr film. His presentation has enough highpoints to engage us. #Maharshi - @allarinaresh's character will emerge as a big favorite among @urstrulyMahesh fans. He did really well.. The Rishi - Ravi frndship sentiment is at the film's core, and results in one marana mass action sequence too (stunt masters Ram - Laxman as usual).

#Maharshi works beautifully as an emotional tale of a self-made man who wants to give back to the society. @directorvamshi delivers more than expected and extracts the best out of @urstrulyMahesh in a familiar role that still brings out something fresh. Last 45 mins. In terms of story, #Maharshi has nothing new to offer but @directorvamshi still makes it work with a strong emotional core which is backed by a sensible friendship angle and interesting sub-plot about farming.

#Maharshi 1st half: For youth and class audience 2nd half: MAss and Emotional Overall: Full meals ,Blockbuster

#Maharshi Movie Review : 3.75/5 Highlights: #MaheshBabu's energetic performance and stylish presence Entertaining First Half and Emotional Second Half Farmer's narrative #allarinaresh is a key Climax

1st half done Mahesh Babu as collage student Pooja and Allari Naresh did good job Dialogues bagunay story and emotions carried well #Maharshi pre interval it feels like Srimanthudu 2nd half done movie made with right mix of emotions and dailogues movie ends with Ide kada nee katha song overall a good social message originated film worth the watch #Maharshi run time thagginchi unte bagundedi

Last 30mins Just the farmers episode in climax is good and dialogues are just hard hitting,need to see #Maharshi

#Maharshi: First Half - For the young and superstar fans. College theme is good to watch @urstrulymahesh charms in a new look. His & @hegdepooja @allarinaresh provide ample of entertainment Interval is emotional and handled quite well @cgpraveenk @cinesarathi

