Director Vamshi Paidipally has tweeted a picture showing Mahesh Babu kissing him at the success meet of Maharshi. This photo has gone viral goes viral on social media with many liking it.

Maharshi is the 25th movie of Mahesh Babu and all his fans expected it to be a milestone in his career. Released in the theatres on May 9, the movie was successful in meeting their expectation and strike a chord with them. Soon, many of his fans took to Twitter to thank director Vamshi Paidipally for making this movie so special and inspirational.

Maharshi has become the biggest money spinner of 2019. Dil Raju, who has co-produced it with Ashwini Dutt and Potluri V Prasad, was also thrilled with its huge collections at the worldwide box office. He held a success meet in Hyderabad on Sunday and Mahesh Babu, Vamshi Paidipally and other members from the film unit attended it and shared excitement over its success.

Mahesh Babu is a very emotional person in real life, but he has never expressed his feelings in a crazy way. He always put forth them in a calm, composed and dignified. But he was so excited with the success of Maharshi that he could not control his emotions. He kissed Vamshi Paidipally as a mark of respect and gratitude. His gesture was a big surprise for many, who were present on the occasion.

Later, Vamshi Paidipally tweeted the photo in which Mahesh Babu is seen kissing him and captioned it with, "#Maharshi.. My Best moment.. Can't ask for more... :) @urstrulyMahesh." Prince fans were all thrilled over this moment and they kept circulating it on social media. Some also responded to the director and thanked him.

Srinivasu Kondru‏ @SRINIVASUKONDR1

You give a heart touching movie, Thank you Vamshi Sir

Kali Prasad‏ @KaliPrasad99

Bhayya, I too thought of kissing u, after watching the movie @7am show on 9th.

After Maharshi got a superb opening at the box office, Mahesh Babu had tweeted, "My journey so far has been very special & Thank You All for making my 25th... my BIGGEST!!! Thanking all my fans and the audiences for an outstanding response. My amazing team of #Maharshi, my director @directorvamshi and I, THANK YOU ALL from the bottom of our hearts for this overwhelming success."

Maharshi introduced Weekend Agriculture concept, which has inspired many including some celebs. Mahesh Babu tweeted on May 11, "#WeekendAgriculture has caught up now & this is the beginning for a great future... not just for our generation but for generations to come... Big thumbs up to people like @madhurasreedhar & @amit5284sajane for taking this great initiative on their shoulders."