R Madhavan has never failed to wow his fans with his photos, Madhavan is a strong performer and a charming actor who can bring life to any given character and he has proven his mettle as a performer over the years. He recently shared a photo from one of his films that never saw the light of day.

A historic photo that amazed fans

Earlier today, Madhavan took to his Facebook page to share some throwback pictures of him in different makeovers. Looking at these pictures, fans definitely feel sad about not getting to see him perform in these looks as the pictures look exciting and fresh. It looks like Maddy was supposed to act in a historical film as a King and we see a glimpse of his royal makeover, through these new pictures.

Maddy asked his followers which one of the looks do they like, and which one do they think is not him at all. He wrote, "Look for roles the got away and never got made... which one do you think is the best and which one is not Me at all?. The pictures have set the net on fire and fans are personally loving these unseen pictures and many of them are expressing their eagerness to see more of Madhavan in such different roles.

Madhavan's work life

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Nishambham with Anushka Shetty which was released on Amazon Prime. Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial venture, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which will showcase the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the ISRO who was accused of espionage during his work in ISRO. The film has been shot in Hindi, English, and Tamil and it is currently in the post-production stages the film also features Simran as the female lead and has music scored by Sam CS. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in an interesting cameo in the Hindi and English versions, while Suriya will essay the cameo role in the Tamil version.

He is also gearing up for the release of the film Maara, which is the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film Charlie which had Dulqueer Salman in the lead role. Maara is directed by Dhilip Kumar and has Shraddha Srinath playing the female lead. Bankrolled by Pramod Films, Maara is scheduled for a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on January 8.

