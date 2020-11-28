South Star R Madhavan is prepping up for the release of his upcoming biopic Rocketry: The Nambi effect based on the life of Nambi Narayan, the former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The film was delayed for several reasons and is now scheduled to release next year.

Madhavan seems to have undergone a mind-blowing transformation for the role and is also making his debut as a director. The team had extensively filmed across India, Princeton, Scotland, France, and Russia. Apart from Madhavan, who essays Nambi's role, the film also has Simran and Ravi Raghavendra in important roles. Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan will appear in cameo roles.

Another Biopic in the making?

Now, the latest buzz from the industry stated that a film based on the life story of Indian corporate giant Ratan Tata is at the discussion stage. Buzz is also that the makers are keen on roping in Madhavan to portray the lead role in the movie. However, complete details about the project are yet to be known.

It will be interesting to see Maddy in the role of an industrialist. Madhavan will also be seen in Maara opposite Shardha Srinath which is a remake of a Malayalam film 'Charlie' starring Dilquer Salman. The film will release on Amazon Prime.