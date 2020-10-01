Director Hemanth Madhukar, who is awaiting the release of Nishabdham, has revealed that he was initially worried over the weakness of Hollywood actor Michael Madsen and he had to change his character.

American actor Michael Madsen is making his debut in the Indian film with the thriller Nishabdham, which is set to have its global premiere in Telugu and Tamil on Amazon Prime Video on October 2. Hemanth Madhukar, who has directed the movie, is currently busy promoting the Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer.

In an interview, Hemanth Madhukar revealed how Michael Madsen's weakness on-screen worried him at first but how it acted as an advantage for Nishabdham. The director said, "When Michael Madsen came on the set he had sprain in his legs and was unable to walk properly in the film. We were quite worried initially but then we thought we would use it for his character."

Adding on how the limping was used as an advantage the director added, "I and Kona Venkat converted that into our storyline. We incorporated a plot point of his character being shot in the early 70s or 80s in the film. And that's when we planned to show him limping throughout the film which stands out brilliantly in the film."

Nishabdham revolves around the story of a deaf and mute girl Sakshi, who becomes a prime witness of a tragic incident that occurs in a villa for its reputation of being haunted. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, the film is an out-and-out thriller which is sure to keep you entertained with an unexpected end.

Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali are playing the lead roles, while Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala appear in other pivotal roles of Nishabdham. Prime members in India and in over 200 countries and territories can stream the Telugu thriller (titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam) starting October 2 on Amazon Prime Video.