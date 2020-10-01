Nishabdham featuring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the lead roles, is set to have its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video from October 2. The movie is expected to get superb response from the audience.

With the highly-anticipated Telugu and Tamil thriller Nishabdham just a day away from its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video, fans are going gaga over watching the on-screen chemistry of R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty, reuniting after 14 years. Here are 5 things you need to know about Nishabdham:

R Madhavan and Anushka's onscreen reunion after 14 years:

There is a stir of anticipation amongst fans and viewers to watch R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty together after a long time. The duo, last seen in the 2006 Tamil title Rendu, will be seen as an on-screen couple after 14 years in the eagerly awaited Telugu-Tamil thriller Nishabdham on Amazon Prime Video. It will be exciting to watch how the Anushka and R Madhavan reunion in the film is an added bonus for viewers as they immerse themselves in the upcoming thriller.

Shot in 56 days in Seattle (US):

Nishabdham's shoot was wrapped up within 56 days! Moreover, the entire film was shot in the outskirts of Seattle, Washington with real locations - no sets being created for shoots. Even some of the cops shown in the film are the real cops who were taken on-board to shoot the film. Shooting for the entire film was completed in 56 days in two languages –simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.

The story inspired by Kamal Haasan's 80s silent film Pushpak:

Nishabdham is a largely silent film and is known to have nuances from Kamal Haasan's 80's silent-comedy film Pushpak. The director mentioned that while writing the script of the film, he wanted to write a horror thriller with lots of twists and turns, but because he is a huge fan of Pushpak, silence plays an important aspect of the film.

Hollywood actor Michael Madsen's weakness of limping to his advantage in the film:

When Hollywood actor Michael Madsen reached the set with a sprained leg, producer and writer Kona Venkat along with the director Hemanth Madhukar decided to add that to the storyline. Since Michael was shown to be in the early 70s or 80s in the film, it was planned to show him limping throughout the film which stood out brilliantly in his favour.

The music composition with world-class cellist of Budapest (Europe):

Different ragas were explored to create the relatable music of the film, which is very distinct from the usual background score. Girish Gopalkrishnan has given a tremendous background score for both Tamil and Telugu versions. In order to create something impactful and unusual which would perfectly complement the film, songs like Gruham, Ninne Ninne and Neeye Neeye were composed. In the film, Maddy aka R Madhavan essays the character of a cellist and in order to explore cellos in the background, the music was created in Budapest (Europe) with some brilliant cellist.

Now that you are aware of a lot of interesting facts, don't forget to stream the world premiere of Nishabdham, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting October 2, 2020.