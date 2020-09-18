The makers of the highly-anticipated multilingual movie Nishabdham starring Anushka Shetty And R Madhavan have finally decided for its digital release. The movie will have its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 2.

Nishabdham, which is titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam, is directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation. The film featuring is one of the most-awaited southern movies. There was a lot of confusion on its theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the makers have finally put an end to all the speculations.

The makers have now announced that Prime members in India and in over 200 countries and territories can watch Nishabdham on Amazon Prime Video from October 2. "The successful global premieres of our recently released direct-to-digital films, have proven that good stories travel and language barriers are fast dissolving," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India.

Vijay Subramaniam added, "We are delighted to now premiere Nishabdham/Silence - a title that brings superstars R. Madhavan and Anushka Shetty together on the screen, for our customers. The film will mark Anushka Shetty's digital debut and brings R. Madhavan back to Prime Video, after the super-hit season 1 of Amazon Original series Breathe. The immensely popular actors will be seen back together on screen after 14 years – the movie promises to be a treat for viewers."

Talking about its release, director Hemanth Madhukar said, "We are excited to bring to the audience the eagerly awaited thriller Nishabdham in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video. Since we announced the project, the excitement of fans to watch the movie has been palpable."

The director added, "We have been waiting for the right opportunity to bring to audiences this ambitious story starring some of the best Indian talents. The movie was shot in parallel in both Telugu and Tamil – with a global release on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories, we are happy to take the film to audiences' world over."

The film is a suspense thriller revolving around a speech and hearing impaired artist, her celebrity-musician husband, and the strange disappearance of her best friend. Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali are playing the lead roles in the gripping suspense thriller, while Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala essay pivotal roles.