Nishabdam, an Anushka Shetty starrer is likely to release on Amazon Prime. This news has been making headlines since a few weeks but till now, the makers haven't confirmed the release officially. As per the latest buzz, the OTT has offered Rs 28 Cr to buy the rights of the film, and discussions are still on in order to make the final decision and announce the news.

Also, it is said that makers want Anushka Shetty to promote the film from now itself before they announce the OTT release, and after too. But reports are that the actress has not agreed to do so.

Nishabdam was initially slated for release on March 30. The actress has given interviews to a few leading newspapers in Hyderabad but then began the lockdown, putting an end to all the promotions. Keeping the amount they spent in the making of the film, and the number of languages they are planning to release, it is very much necessary that Anushka Shetty agrees and comes forward to promote it.

Also, Ranganathan Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey and other lead members of the cast should also to promote the film. But surprisingly, until now, Madhavan hasn't promoted the film even once on any of his social media platforms. Fans smell something fishy and wonder whether anything has gone wrong in between the actor, and the producers.

Nishabdam is a crime thriller which has been shot completely in Seattle, US. Hollywood actor Michael Madsen is also part of the film and he played a cop. While Anushka plays a speech impaired artist, Madhavan plays a musician. Avasarala Srinivas, Subbaraju, and many other actors are part of this film which will release in multiple languages.

If things work as per the plans, Nishabdam will be the first Telugu film to release on OTT. The teaser of the film and the first song have been a huge hit.