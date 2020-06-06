Few stars' next films have been as speculated as Shah Rukh Khan's has. The number of times new reports have emerged discussing which film Shah Rukh Khan will be working in next has now gone beyond a normal count. Still, there will be more speculation until we actually see the actor on screen.

With everything under lockdown and the pandemic that's going on, it's hard to think about the next film any star will be doing and how. Reports now suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in R Madhavan's Rocketry playing a journalist.

Shah Rukh Khan to be in R Madhavan's rocketry

Shah Rukh Khan's next film has been a cause for much curiosity among fans. The actor has been extremely silent on the matter and hasn't revealed a lot about his next move. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, he only lent his voice to the film Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

After a 2-year hiatus, fans are eager to seem him back in action. However, the current COVID situation has made things very uncertain in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan did reveal in one of his chats on Twitter that he will work with Raju Hirani next. There was much talk about whether the actor will also be working with Atlee and Malayalam film director Ashiq Abu.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Brahmastra in a special appearance, as a scientist. Brahmastra has also been in a dicey position due to the lockdown and has already faced delays so far. Now a new report has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will be in Rocketry as a journalist interviewing scientist Nambi Narayanan played by R Madhavan and will journey through the narrative in a flashback.

Fans can't wait to Shah Rukh Khan on-screen again. But, the eager wait continues riddled with speculation, as neither the filmmakers or star reveal what will ultimately occur. Maybe they're trying not to ruin the surprise.