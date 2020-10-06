Nishabdham has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. But Arya, Puri Jagannadh and others have heaped praises upon Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Hemant Madhukar for their brilliant work.

Nishabdham was one of the highly-anticipated south Indian movies of 2020. The film was ready for its theatrical release several months ago, but it was delayed for long time due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The movie had its digital release on Amazon Prime Video on October 2. It is also streaming in Tamil and Malayalam as Silence and all the versions are getting a good response.

Here some celebs, critics and audience's review of Nishabdham:

Arya: This is where you get your share of thrills! I love suspense-thrillers and #Nishabdham kept my eyes glued to the screen throughout! Most dedicated actors @MsAnushkaShetty and @ActorMadhavan, both of you are an inspiration to watch on screen. Clapping hands sign Ok hand @PrimeVideoIN

Puri Jagannadh: My dear @hemantmadhukar u r extremely talented n it's all seen in #Nishabdham U r one director who can handle all crafts, be it showcasing ur actors, sound, editing, cinematography, beautiful locations, u have shot each frame with so much clarity. U deserve to reach great heights

Neelima Guna: Sweety garu @MsAnushkaShetty yet again proves that she chooses varied scripts, her immense dedication to her craft is reflected through this film too..and her screen presence remains unmatched. #Nishabdham

Joginder Tuteja: #Exclusive - #Nishabdham - The film scores in the fact that it doesn't give out the suspense right till the end. As is expected from the genre, there is a twist and then there is a double twist, which keeps you on the edge right through. For the lovers of thriller genre Medium starMedium starMedium star #Nishabdhamreview - There is an ensemble of characters with a reason and space for everyone in there, be it @ActorMadhavan (surprising), #AnushkaShetty (believable), @yoursanjali (confident), #ShaliniPandey (different), #MichaelMadison (intimidating) or @actorsubbaraju (assures) #Nishabdhamreview - The team brings together a mix of horror, thrills, suspense, romance, possessiveness, jealousy, loyalty & other human emotions in place to spin together a tightly coupled 2 hr film @hemantmadhukar @konavenkat99 @vivekkuchibotla

Harini @IamHarini8

#Nishabdham directed by @hemantmadhukar is a thrilling crime drama wth interesting plots, n breathtaking suspense till the end.I personally liked the entire film.Worth watching with fmly over the weekend.All the actors were splendid especially @ActorMadhavan n #Anushka killed it

Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess

#Nishabdham / #Silence (Tamil|2020) - AMAZON PRIME. Too artificial in terms of perf & presentation. Not sure y maddy opted for this cameo. Foreign actors r pathetic. Bad writing. Silly investigation & romance scenes. Zero emotional connect. Nothing interesting-Big Yawn. WORST!

Mirchi9 @Mirchi9