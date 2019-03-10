Actor Naresh's panel is likely to win the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) elections 2019. The reason is that the team is supported by popular actors like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu.

MAA elections 2019 has been held and both Naresh and Sivaji Raja panels have tried their best to seek support from Tollywood bigwigs and promised many things to attract voters. This neck to neck competition appears like both the groups are contesting Legislative Assembly elections and speculations are being made on who the winner will be.

It is said that Naresh panel will beat Sivaji Raja group in this MAA elections as most of the bigwigs from the Telugu film industry come forward his team for two reasons. Firstly, Sivaji Raja was the president of MAA for the last term and these biggies feel that he should have given this chance to others this time.

Along with his brother Chiranjeevi, Nagababu has extended his support to senior Naresh and his panel. "As per me, the MAA President's position should be held by a person for only one term. Every aspirant should get an opportunity. I have decided to lend my support to Naresh and Rajasekhar. Even if it's me, I wouldn't go for a second term," the Jabardasth judge told a movie portal.

The MAA created headlines in national media when Sri Reddy started her protest against the casting couch and sexual exploitation in the Telugu film industry. MAA president Sivaji Raja completely mishandled this situation. Instead of giving her justice, he rejected her application for the membership in the association. Many seniors were upset with his decision, which tarnished the image of MAA.

Nagababu said, "As the MAA's General Secretary, Naresh did a very good job in the last term. This is also a reason I am supporting him this time. I was disappointed with the last term's office-bearers. Everybody and anybody would talk about the MAA as they liked and this office couldn't do anything. I was disappointed with their performance. Naresh and Jeevitha garu came forward to speak for MAA."

However, the polling for MAA elections 2019 just got over and 472 celebs have cast their votes in the election. It is said that it is the highest number of votes in the history of MAA elections. The counting will take place from 4 pm on Sunday and the results will be announced by the end of the day. Stay locked to this page to see which panel will win the elections.