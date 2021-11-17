Platforms streaming erotic and semi-erotic content have gained huge popularity in India, especially after the Covid pandemic outbreak. Ullu App is one of the leading players in this market, and it is known for providing quality steamy content to Indian viewers.

IB Times, India presents you the list of five ultra-hot web series currently available in India on the Ullu App.

Charmsukh: Live Streaming

Live Streaming is a new adult web series released on the Ullu App just a few days back. The web series stars Muskaan Agarwal, Rajesh Raman, and Dheeraj Narang in the lead roles.

The series revolves around the life of a man who is not satisfied with his sexual performance. However, he gets satisfaction after seeing the recorded intimate moments with his wife. Things take a new turn when he realizes that several other people are having illicit relationships with his wife.

Namkeen

Namkeen is basically an adult comedy, but it has those ample moments of skin show needed to satisfy erotic movie lovers.

The web series stars Worship Khanna, Aabha Paul, Divya Singh, Rakshit Pant, and Jitendra Yadav in the lead roles. This adult web series revolves around the life of Rajveer, a young man who failed multiple times to lose virginity.

Charmsukh: Pajama Party

Another steamy web series that is currently available for streaming on Ullu App is Charmsukh: Pajama Party. Starring Vihan Verma, Kajal, Gaurav Kumar, and Jayati Takar in the lead roles, this series is loaded with several intimate scenes.

Charmsukh: Behrupiya

Soumya Tiwari, Nithi Mahawan, Nikita Nikas, and Ashuthosh stars in Behrupiya, which is another hot series available on Ullu App.

"Preeti unwillingly gets convinced by her family to marry Shekhar a millionaire. Preeti goes mad for his dashing personality and agrees for a romantic night before their marriage. Preeti's dream night was set on fire with the hotness of their bodies, but a surprise shocked her for her whole life. Watch a surprising tale of a night full of dream and scream," writes Ullu in the series' synopsis.

Hotspot: Video Calling

Hotspot: Video Calling is a new semi-erotic web series that is currently streaming on Ullu App. The series revolves around the life of a young man who falls into a trap of a beautiful woman who comes in a video call.

This hot series stars Shikha Sinha, Samar Shukla, and Simran Khan in the lead roles.