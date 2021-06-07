The Indian entertainment industry witnessed a drastic shift post the coronavirus outbreak. As people remain confined to their homes, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+Hotstar gained massive popularity in the country. In the meantime, a parallel wave of streaming sites that telecast adult web series also grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers. One of the most noted OTT platforms that telecast quality adult web series in India is the Ullu App.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with a list of five hot Indian actresses who are popular among Ullu App viewers.

Mishti Basu

Mishti Basu is the latest sensation among Indian web series viewers. The starlet has acted in several noted web series, but her most popular performance came in the series Charmsukh: Salaahkar. In this web series, Basu played the role of a dissatisfied wife who is in search of wild sexual encounters.

Shiny Dixit

Shiny Dixit was once a very popular name among Indian television audiences; all credit goes to her performance in television series like Jodhaa Akbar, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Lajwanti, and Zindagi Ki Mehek. She recently grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers by acting in the Ullu series Tadap. In the series, Dixit played the role of a young woman who gets into an extramarital affair. The series is loaded with several hot scenes featuring Shiny Dixit, Indraneil Sengupta, and Param Singh.

Jinne Jaz

Hot Indian actress Jinne Jaz is a popular name among web series lovers for her role in Jane Anjane Mein. The series showcased the story of a young woman who engages in an intimate affair with her father-in-law. Jane Anjane Mein is loaded with several sensual scenes, and she garnered a huge fan following after the release of this series. Her latest web series is Aate Ki Chakki.

Rekha Mona Sarkar

Rekha Mona Sarkar is another popular actress in the Ullu web series who has captured the hearts of the audiences with her beauty and looks. Her latest web series Palang Tod (Naye Padosi) is loaded with several intimate scenes.

Anupama Prakash

Indian actress Anupama Prakash is known for roles in web series like Lovely Massage Parlor and Riti Riwaj. Both these series feature several lip lock scenes featuring Anupama Prakash and the lead actors.