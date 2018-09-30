The curtains for the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 will be dropped on Sunday, September 30, with the grand finale to be aired between 8 pm and 12 am. Three contestants -- Vijayalakshmi, Aishwarya Dutta and Riythvika -- are in the race to lift the trophy in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show. Here, we bring you the live updates of the grand finale:

7.54 pm: The teasers show Riythvika walking out of the house with Aarav. Is she out of the show? Is a surprising winner on the card?

The four-hour show will be packed with performances from the contestants. Kamal Haasan will be talking to each participant to know their views on numerous of issues that include their opinion on the winner of this season.

In one of the teasers of the grand finale released on the social media pages of Vijay TV shows, Mumtaz and Nithya are seen having a serious argument. On telling that the former has no rights to talk about her relationship with her hubby, the latter retorts her by saying, "You brought your family and personal lives before the audience. In that case, you should be prepared to get negative comments that come along with it. "

On Saturday's episode, Janani Iyer was shown the door from Bigg Boss Tamil 2.

Mamathi Achari, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Nithya Balaji, Ramya NSK, Shariq Haasan, Ponnambalam, Vaishnavi, Mahat Raghavendra, Daniel Anne Pope, Aishwarya Dutta, Sendrayan, Mumtaz, Thadi Balaji, Yashika Aannand, Riythvika and Janani Iyer had entered the house on June 24.

Vijayalakshmi is the wild-card entrant who joined the Kamal Haasan-hosted show on the 67th day.