The first instalment of two-part Bigg Boss Tamil 2 grand finale will be aired on Saturday, 29 September. All the eliminated contestants from this season will be present for one last time on Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

The show kick-started with 16 contestants and in the end, only four members -- Aishwarya Dutta, Vijayalakshmi, Riythvika and Janani Iyer -- have entered the last stage of Bigg Boss Tamil 2. One among the four will be evicted in Saturday's episode.

The final day of the show will witness the performances of most of the participants in Bigg Boss Tamil 2. Interestingly, Tollywood's fast-growing star Vijay Deverakonda is entering the house to promote his upcoming movie NOTA.

Mamathi Achari, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Nithya Balaji, Ramya NSK, Shariq Haasan, Ponnambalam, Vaishnavi, Mahat Raghavendra, Daniel Anne Pope, Aishwarya Dutta, Sendrayan, Mumtaz, Thadi Balaji, Yashika Aannand, Riythvika and Janani Iyer had entered the house on June 24 as contestants.

However, Vijayalakshmi is the wild-card entrant who joined the Kamal Haasan-hosted show on the 67th day.

