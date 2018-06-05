Lenovo had been teasing an "all-screen" smartphone called the Z5 for days now. From the phone's sketches to the renders, everything led many to believe a truly bezel-less smartphone is in the offing, but the phone's actual launch on Tuesday may have left some disappointed. Lenovo Z5 was launched at an event in Beijing, and it's not exactly what one had expected from the handset.

Lenovo Z5 boasts an edge-to-edge display, but it is not truly bezel-less as the typical notch and the chin can be clearly seen. Lenovo claims it has a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio with bezels slimmer than that of Xiaomi Mi 8 and iPhone X, which warrants some sort of credit.

But the fact that Lenovo was teasing an all-screen smartphone with nothing but a screen on the front, and instead launched a smartphone with a typical design is disheartening. Take a look at what Lenovo had teased first.

Despite the design, the company has many reasons to impress consumers. The biggest head-turner is the price of the Z5 smartphone, starting at ¥1,399 ($200/Rs 14,700) for 64GB storage and ¥1,799 ($280/ Rs 18,900).

Lenovo Z5 is currently available exclusively in China through pre-orders and shipping is expected to begin on June 12. There's no word on the handset's international release, including India where Lenovo and Motorola have quite the brand recognition.

Apart from the "all-screen" design, what makes Lenovo Z5 worth a second look in a market flooded with notched designs? Here's a look at everything the phone has to offer.

Lenovo Z5 comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a 26.17mm notch on top. There's a 2.5D curved glass covering the display awith a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset with 6GB RAM under the hood.

The handset sports a 16MP + 8MP dual camera setup at the back, complete with AI integration, HDR+, 4K and LED flash. Selfies are taken care of by an 8MP front-facing snapper. Other features include Android 8.1 Oreo-powered ZUI 3.9 OS, 4G LTE, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo Z5 was also teased to have 4TB storage capable of storing more than 1 million high-resolution photos, close to 150,000 lossless audio files and up to 2,000 high definition movies. The handset was also said to be having 45 days standby, which remains to be tested.

If you were all hyped up about the Lenovo Z5 and this launch let you down, you probably won't be alone. But the handset at its price is still a solid purchase. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.