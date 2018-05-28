Weibo/Chang Cheng

Lenovo has been teasing key features of its upcoming Z5 flagship phone for weeks and now, it has finally revealed the launch details.

In the latest teaser on Weibo, the company has officially confirmed to unveil Lenovo Z5 at 2 pm CST (11.30 am IST) local time on June 5 in Beijing. The graphics in the teaser again reiterates that the upcoming phone will come with a bezel-less display, which has captured the imagination of the fans and tech critics.

Unlike other Android phone makers, Lenovo has shunned the Apple iPhone X-like notch design. The company had earlier in the month posted a rough sketch of the Lenovo Z5 with almost 100 percent Screen-to-Body (S-t-B) ratio and is expected to set a new benchmark in the industry. It was previously held by Xiaomi Mi Mix concept phone with 91.3 percent S-t-B ratio.

That's not all; Lenovo Z5 is tipped to come with whopping 4TB storage, wherein users can store more than 1 million high-resolution photos, close to 150,000 lossless audio files and up to 2,000 high definition movies. Lenovo VP, Chang Cheng, without elaborating the details said that this incredible feat is achieved by 'Particle Technology'.

Another notable aspect of Lenovo Z5 is said to be its camera hardware. It is expected to boast Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual camera. Under mode, the device will intuitively analyze subjects in the frame and optimizes the shooting mode into several categories: Portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, beach, hills, sunset and more.

Each mode enhances the characteristics of the subject taking into account the factors such as the viewing angle, colour, reflections, lighting, and saturation level to get the best possible picture.

Lenovo Z5 is also coming with a huge battery (capacity not revealed) capable of keeping the phone running up to 45 days under idle mod. This means the device will offer at least two days of battery life under extreme usage. This can be achieved using power-efficient AMOLED for the screen and also optimised processor with latest Android Oreo software.

With a little over a week left before the launch, Lenovo is expected to tease few more features in coming days.

The word on the street is that Lenovo Z5 will be coming with 18 patented technologies and we expect Lenovo to brag of several world's first features for a phone in Z5 on June 6.

Once launched, Lenovo Z5 will be up against Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, LG G7 ThinQ, Google Pixel 2 XL, OnePlus 6, Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus, among others.

