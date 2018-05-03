South Korean consumer electronics giant LG has launched the company's 2018-series Android flagship G7 ThinQ in New York.

The first thing you notice about seeing the new LG G7 ThinQ is a notch on top of the display similar to the iPhone X. Some might cry foul and call the notch as unsightly even on the Apple's anniversary mobile. But, if download data from Google Play store is any indication, Android users do love the iPhone X notch user-interface. That's probably why several Android phone makers and now LG is enabling them with the G7 ThinQ. Thankfully, the impersonation ends there.

On the back, LG G7 ThinQ houses vertically aligned dual-camera with fingerprint sensor below it. The shell is made of premium metallic material and comes with a coat of glass on top giving a glossy look.

The company also claims that the LG G7 ThinQ comes with military-level-durability MIL-STD-810G certification and is capable of handling wide-range of environment conditions that include: low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including wind blown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration; and random vibration.

It also boasts 'Boombox Speaker', which is capable of producing more than 6dB base sound level, which is said to be twice the amount of bass and 10 times louder than other flagship smartphones in the market. The company adds that the sound will get amplified to higher decibels if the LG G7 ThinQ has placed on a flat surface or a box.

Unlike other flagship phones, LG G7 ThinQ comes with LCD panel. But, the company claims that the new device comes with LG's proprietary Super Bright Display technology. Device owners can view contents on LG G7 ThinQ easily even under any light conditions be it direct sunlight or low-light in a closed environment.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Android Oreo, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

As far as the camera is concerned, it comes with dual cameras, one a 16MP super wide angle (F1.9 and 107-degree Field Of View: FOV) and another 16MP sensor with a standard angle (F1.6 and 71-degree FOV). On the front, it features 8MP sensor with F1.9 aperture and 108-degree FOV.

LG G7 ThinQ comes with Natural Language Processing (NLP) unit to deliver intelligent voice-activated control and connectivity based on LG's own deep learning technology, DeepThinQ for device users.

It will also boast sophisticated Vision AI having three new intelligent camera features: AI CAM, QLens and Bright Mode that automates and enhances the smartphone's image-capturing experience.

The AI Cam mode is said to have the capability to independently analyze subjects in the frame and recommends the optimal shooting mode among eight categories: Portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset.

Each mode enhances the characteristics of the subject taking into account the factors such as the viewing angle, color, reflections, lighting, and saturation level.

QLens further uses the image recognition capabilities of the AI technology to help improve online shopping experience with QR codes. It allows users match images of food, fashion, celebrities, and landmarks to retrieve detailed information about the subjects.

In bright mode, mobile's AI feature uses algorithms to brighten images by a factor of two for better-looking photos without the noise, thus guaranteeing to top-notch low-light image quality.

LG G7 ThinQ also boasts Super Far Field Voice Recognition (SFFVR) technology and the smartphone's highly sensitive microphone, wherein the Google Assistant will be able to recognize voice commands from up to five meters away. SFFVR is also able to separate commands from background noise. It is capable of performing basic functions such as send messages, take selfies, book cabs and more, all through audio commands.

LG G7 ThinQ is world's first non-pixel phone to come with Google Lens out-of-the-box. AI-powered Google Lens is a highly-advanced camera feature that can turn a somber photo session into a lively infotainment interaction.

With machine-learning algorithm integrated into Google Lens, it is intelligent enough to perceive what pictures the phone user is capturing and provide information of the subject such as an old forgotten celebrity, a locale or a music album cover in the photo. Google Lens literally turns your Android phone into a visual search engine.

For instance, if the device owners take a snap of a restaurant and tap the Google Lens option, it will automatically connect to the Google Search function and give the hotel's timings, menu cards, reviews and table-booking options.

If the menu card is in a foreign language, Google Lens can also translate it into English or your mother tongue (select global languages).

Another great thing about the Google Lens, it has the capability to perceive information within a photo and accurately carry out the function.You can connect your phone to a Wi-Fi network just by snapping a photo of a sticker (with security barcode) on the internet router.

Google Lens is intuitive enough to identify that it is looking at a Wi-Fi network's name and password, then it offers the user the option to tap a button and connect automatically.

LG G7 ThinQ availability details:

The LG G7 ThinQ will be released in the coming days first in South Korea followed by major markets in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Price and region-specific availability details will be announced locally in coming weeks.

LG G7 ThinQ vs competition:

LG G7 ThinQ will be up against Samsung Galaxy S9, Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and Google Pixel 2 XL, among others.

Key specifications of LG G7 ThinQ:

Model LG G7 ThinQ Display 6.1-inch QHD+ 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright Display (3120x1440p) with Gorilla Glass 5 Pixel density: 564 ppi (pixels per inch)

Brightness: 1000 nits

100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut OS Android 8.0 Oreo Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core RAM + Storage LG G7 ThinQ : 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)

: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB) LG G7+ ThinQ: 6GB LPDDR4x RAM / 128GB UFS 2.1 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB) Camera Main: 16MP Super Wide Angle (F1.9/107-degree field of view) + 16MP Standard Angle (F1.6/71-degree field of view) LED flash, laser autofocusFront: 8MP Wide Angle sensor (F1.9/80-degree field of view) Battery 3,000mAh with Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology Network 4G-LTE Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible) Add-ons Super Bright Display / New Second Screen / AI CAM / Super Bright Camera / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / Boombox Speaker / Google Lens / AI Haptic / Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Google Assistant Key / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor / / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliant / FM Radio Dimensions 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9mm Weight 162g Colors New Platinum Gray / New Aurora Black / New Moroccan Blue / Raspberry Rose

