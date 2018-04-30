LG had earlier announced that it will launch the 2018-series flagship phone G7 ThinQ in New York on May 2. With just a few days left before the event, a new teaser has emerged online revealing that the upcoming device will have the loudest speaker in the market.

LG has sent out an exclusive teaser to select media houses claiming that G7 ThinQ will come packed with 'Boombox Speaker'. It is capable of producing more than 6dB base sound level, which is said to be twice the amount of bass and 10 times louder than other flagship smartphones in the market, reported Engadget.

The company also added that the sound will get amplified to higher decibels if the LG G7 ThinQ is placed on a flat surface or a box. The Boombox Speaker will come with a specially designed resonance chamber placed on the bottom right corner, which makes use of the whole of the device to spread the audio.

LG Korea Newsroom

LG did not reveal anything more about the technology behind the audio system, but to the fans' delight, it did confirm that G7 ThinQ will have a 3.5mm audio jack and would come with a state-of-the-art Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio system for ultimate headphone experience with DTS:X to bring 7.1 3D surround sound capability, a first in any smartphone in the industry.

LG G7 ThinQ: All you need to know

While announcing the launch date in April first week, LG had confirmed that G6 ThinQ will run Artificial Intelligent-power software with appropriate hardware to offer optimized performance.

In terms of design, LG G7 ThinQ will be a notch on top of the display similar to Apple iPhone X, but thankfully, the resemblance ends there. On the back, it features a vertically aligned dual-camera and a fingerprint sensor in the middle for easy access to the finger to unlock the screen or perform other tasks such as shutter button to take a selfie.

To compete with the rival brands, LG G7 ThinQ is certain to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core backed by 6GB (or 8GB) RAM, 64GB (or 128GB/256GB) storage and a big battery enough to run for a whole day under mixed usage.

Like the V30 S, LG is certain to bring top-notch technology Natural Language Processing (NLP) unit in the upcoming G7 ThinQ to deliver intelligent voice-activated control and connectivity based on LG's own deep learning technology, DeepThinQ for device users.

It will also boast sophisticated Vision AI having three new intelligent camera features: AI CAM, QLens and Bright Mode that automates and enhances the smartphone's image-capturing experience.

The AI Cam mode is said to have the capability to independently analyze subjects in the frame and recommends the optimal shooting mode among eight categories: Portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset.

Each mode enhances the characteristics of the subject taking into account the factors such as the viewing angle, color, reflections, lighting, and saturation level.

QLens further uses the image recognition capabilities of the AI technology to help improve online shopping experience with QR codes. It allows users match images of food, fashion, celebrities, and landmarks to retrieve detailed information about the subjects.

In bright mode, mobile's AI feature uses algorithms to brighten images by a factor of two for better-looking photos without the noise, thus guaranteeing to top-notch low-light image quality.

Besides the Google Assistant, LG V30S ThinQ has its own proprietary voice-based assistant. It is capable of performing basic functions such as send messages, take selfies, book cabs and more, all through audio commands.

