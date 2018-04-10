After weeks of speculations, South Korean technology giant LG has officially announced the unveiling date of the company's first 2018 flagship G7 series.

LG G7 is slated for a global debut at Metropolitan West in Manhattan, New York City, May 2 and will be coming with ThinQ branding similar to the current marquee phone V30 S ThinQ.

Except for the launch date and the venue, the company did not divulge much on the product specifications. But, considering the ThinQ branding and the hardware seen in the current crop of flagship devices, it does give us an idea what the device will come with.

Like the V30 S, LG is certain to bring state-of-the-art technology to the upcoming G7 ThinQ. It will be coming with Natural Language Processing (NLP) unit to deliver intelligent voice-activated control and connectivity based on LG's own deep learning technology, DeepThinQ for device users.

It will also boast sophisticated Vision AI having three new intelligent camera features: AI CAM, QLens and Bright Mode that automates and enhances the smartphone's image-capturing experience.

The AI Cam mode is said to have the capability to independently analyze subjects in the frame and recommends the optimal shooting mode among eight categories: Portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset.

Each mode enhances the characteristics of the subject taking into account the factors such as the viewing angle, color, reflections, lighting, and saturation level.

QLens further uses the image recognition capabilities of the AI technology to help improve online shopping experience with QR codes. It allows users match images of food, fashion, celebrities, and landmarks to retrieve detailed information about the subjects.

In bright mode, mobile's AI feature uses algorithms to brighten images by a factor of two for better-looking photos without the noise, thus guaranteeing to top-notch low-light image quality.

Besides the Google Assistant, LG V30S ThinQ has its own proprietary voice-based assistant. It is capable of performing basic functions such as send messages, take selfies, book cabs and more, all through audio commands.

As far as system configuration is concerned, LG G7 ThinQ will have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core compared to 835 series in the V30S ThinQ.

It will be powered by sumptuous 6GB RAM and 64GB with an expandable option through microSD card. LG G7 series is also touted to come with top-of-the-line dual-camera hardware having an F1.5 aperture, which would make the device standout in the market. No other phone has this much aperture. The current standard in the phone market is F1.6.

Rest assured, LG G7 series will capture best pictures even under low-light conditions.

In a related development, Android Headlines has released the exclusive picture of the LG G7 ThinQ with all the color variants. Interestingly, the device will have a notch on the top similar to that of the iPhone X [review]

LG G7 ThinQ Name Confirmed, Phone Launching On May 2 https://t.co/rc0Ki3Yb5v pic.twitter.com/KSG3XajIxR — Android Headlines (@Androidheadline) April 10, 2018

Thankfully, LG G7 ThinQ will be coming with a fingerprint sensor, which is sorely missed in the Apple anniversary mobile. It will be made available in five color options -- Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, Moroccan Blue (Matte), Platinum Grey and Raspberry Rose.