Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's legal woes seem to be neverending. The latest case involves illegal construction at his family's farmhouse in Panvel, which is filed after a non-resident who also has a property nearby complained.

The Maharashtra Forest Department issued a notice to the family on June 9 in the name of Salim Khan, Salman's father. The notice issued to the farmhouse in Wajapur area of Panvel, called Arpita farms, said: "An offence was registered on November 21, 2017, on account of violation of the Forest Act for carrying out cement/concrete construction at your Arpita farms."

The property is jointly owned by five members of the Khan family- mother Helen Khan and siblings Salman Khan, his sisters Alvira and Arpita and brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.

Responding to the notice, Salim Khan told PTI: "All my structures have been regularised and the necessary fees were also paid. There is no illegal construction."

The notice added, "So, (you need to explain) why your family should not be believed to be collectively involved in carrying out unauthorised construction and violation of forest laws," stating that since the property was jointly owned, all owners were equally responsible.

"It also seems that despite committing these offences, you have regularised the premises by misleading the state and the central governments," it added. The notice goes on to warn that if the family fails to respond within the stipulated time, legal action will be taken against the entire family.

Despite the seven day period lapsing, no action is yet to be taken by the department. When asked about this, Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that "due process is being followed."

His brother Arbaaz Khan too is facing the heat for his involvement in an IPL betting case.