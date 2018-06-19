Race 3 box office collection is a testament to Salman Khan's unmatched stardom and his huge fan following which has helped the movie earn gold in the domestic market. Despite negative reviews, Remo D'Souza's directorial crossed Rs 100 crore mark in three days and became the second highest weekend grosser of 2018 after Padmaavat.

The third instalment of the Race franchise, which opened to packed houses in many parts of the country, broke several box office records due to the maximum footfalls in theatres. After putting up a strong total during the opening weekend, the Salman Khan starrer witnessed almost 51 percent drop in its business as compared with the opening day collection. However, the action thriller still managed to earn money in double figures taking the total net collections to Rs 120.71 crore.

Released in 4,200 screens across India and 700 plus screens overseas, Race 3 crossed Rs 180 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in just three days. However, it failed to beat the first-weekend collection of Salman Khan's previous box office records of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The movie is expected to continue its dream run at the box office since it's having a strong hold in the mass circuits and single screens as compared to multiplexes which have started witnessing the downfall.

While the makers of Race 3 are laughing all their way to the banks, Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan is laughing at the film critics after witnessing the immense response the audience and movie's box office numbers.

Sohail Khan shared a meme about Race 3 poking fun at the film critics who wrote negative reviews about the film and tweeted, "Salman Khan rocks, critics shock" while laughing his ass off.

He also slammed Bollywood trade analysts for tweeting negative things about Race 3 and Salman Khan asking them to remain like critics and stop posting the same kind of tweets even when the film is raking in a moolah at the box office.

"And this fake trade analyst is still trying their best to degrade #Race3 and @BeingSalmanKhan. Agar aap critic ho usi ki tarah raho na kyun daily ek hi tarah ke tweet," Sohail tweeted.

Saqib Saleem, who played the role of Sooraj Singh in Race 3, also hailed 'Janta Janardan' for their immense response in theatres.

While there is no doubt that Salman Khan is a critic's nightmare, it remains to be seen if Race 3 maintains the same pace at the box office in the days to come.