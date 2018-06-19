With Race 3's record breaking business at the domestic market, Salman Khan has once again proved that he is the real 'Sikander' of Bollywood in terms of box office collections. Despite getting negative reviews, the Remo D'Souza directorial made a huge business in its opening weekend and crossed Rs 100 crore mark in just three days of its release.

On Friday, the action thriller opened the box office by minting a staggering Rs 29.17 crore on the first day. The Eid festivities further boosted the movie's collection which made it earn a whopping amount of Rs 38.14 crore on Saturday. The upward trend continued on Sunday and it collected Rs 39.16 crore on the third day, taking the movie's total box office collections to Rs 106.47 crore.

Now let's take a look at these five amazing box office records that Salman Khan starrer broke in three days while it continues to strike gold at the domestic market.

Race 3 has become Salman Khan's fourth film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in just three days of its release after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Race 3 has become the second biggest weekend opener of 2018 beating the box office records of Baaghi 2 [Rs 73.10 crore], Raid [Rs 41.01 crore] and PadMan [Rs 40.05 crore]. Padmaavat maintained the numero uno position with a collection of Rs 114 crore thanks to the 5-day extended weekend including paid previews and Thursday release.

Race 3 has become Salman Khan's second highest weekend grosser on Eid.

2010: Dabangg Rs 48.50 crore

2011: Bodyguard Rs 88.75 crore

2012: Ek Tha Tiger Rs 100.16 crore

2014: Kick Rs 83.83 crore

2015: Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 102.60 crore

2016: Sultan Rs 180.36 crore

2017: Tubelight Rs 64.77 crore

2018: Race 3 Rs 106.47 crore

Race 3 has become the biggest opener of 2018 securing the numero uno position in the list which is followed by Baaghi 2 [Rs 25.10 crore], Padmaavat [Rs 19 crore], Veere Di Wedding [Rs 10.70 crore] and PadMan [Rs 10.26 crore].