Race 3 has crossed Rs 175 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in three days, but the movie has failed to beat the first-weekend collection records of Salman Khan's Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Race 3 is the third instalment in the hit Race film series and Salman Khan's presence has raised the bar of expectations from the movie. In a bid to cater to massive demand, the distributors released the film in 4,200 screens across the domestic market and 700+ screens in various international markets on June 15.

The Remo D'Souza-directed action thriller opened to fantastic response in the cinema halls across the globe on Friday. Despite getting mixed word of mouth, Race 3 managed to remain rock-steady at the ticket counters in all the region on the film following days. The movie has concluded the first weekend on a good note.

Race 3 has collected Rs 106.47 crore net at the Indian box office in the first weekend. Its three-day gross total stands at Rs 136.50 crore in the domestic market. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "And #Race3 scores a CENTURY... Crosses cr… Fourth Salman starrer to collect ₹ 100 cr mark in *3 days* [#BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai]... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr. Total: ₹ 106.47 cr. India biz."

The Salman Khan starrer has also fared well in the international markets in the first weekend. Race 3 has collected Rs 9.19 crore (282 locations) in the US, Rs 2.29 crore (30 locations) in Canada, Rs 6.78 crore in the UK, Rs 2.52 crore in Australia, Rs 1.50 crore in New Zealand, Rs 0.27 crore in Malaysia and Rs 0.22 crore in Germany.

Its numbers from UAE and other foreign markets are yet to be confirmed by its distributors. If we are to go by the early estimates, Race 3 has collected over Rs 15 crore gross in other international markets in the first weekend.

Race 3 has collected approximately Rs 175 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie has become Salman Khan's third highest grossing movie in the opening weekend after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, which minted Rs 328 crore gross and Rs 190 crore gross, respectively in the global market in their first weekend.