Director Remo D'Souza's action thriller Race 3 has turned itself into a money making machine at the box office. The Salman Khan starrer received a fantastic response and has set new benchmarks at the domestic box office and with its mighty run, it became the biggest opener of 2018.

Race 3 was released in 4,200 screens across the country to cater to massive demand and cash in on Salman Khan's huge fan following. The Eid festivities further boosted the movie's overall business as it also helped the movie to register decent advance booking before the release.

With over 70 percent occupancy on Day 1, Salman Khan-starrer collected Rs 29.17 crore net at the domestic box office. On Day 2, it saw almost 40 percent growth in its collections and earned a mammoth Rs 38.14 crore on Saturday. On Day 3, the numbers further escalated to help the movie cross Rs 100 crore mark in just 3 days by earning close to Rs 42 crore at the ticket window on Sunday.

Race 3 has become the biggest opener from the Race franchise. The film is now the fourth biggest Eid opener for Salman after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Sultan. The movie has also beaten the records of Baagi and Padmaavat to become the biggest opener of the year.

The third installment of Race franchise kicked Veere Di Wedding and Parmanu out of many cinema halls which made a dent in the overall film business at the domestic market. Salman Khan starrer became the first choice of the moviegoers.

Not just India, Race 3 dominated the international market as well. From North America market, it earned around Rs 82 lakh, whereas from the UK market it earned Rs 2.08 crore. From Australia market, it earned Rs 87 lakh and from New Zealand, it earned Rs 47 lakh.

The story of Race 3 revolves around Shamsher Singh (Anil Kapoor) and his kids — Sooraj (Saqib Saleem), Sanjana (Daisy Shah) and their cousin Sikander (Salman Khan) who are into illegal arms dealing. The twins Sooraj and Sanjana try to conspire against Sikander after Shamsher Singh entrusts him with a high stakes heist. Yash (Bobby Deol), Sikander's most trusted and loyal friend, betrays him with the help of Jessica (Jacqueline Fernandez), with whom both are in love. What follows next is the tale of twists and turns.