Salman Khan's latest action flick Race 3 is showing no signs of slowing down. The Remo D'Souza directorial, which earned a whopping Rs 29.17 crore on the opening day, has now earned a colossal amount at the domestic market and put a mammoth total at the box office. The movie, starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, has raked in close to Rs 35 crore on the second day of its release.

On Friday, Race 3 witnessed around 50 percent occupancy in the morning shows while it escalated in the afternoon and evening shows by 55 and 70 percent respectively. On Saturday, the movie saw an upward trend in the occupancy in the morning shows slightly more than the opening day that is 55 percent. However, the afternoon shows registered upto 75 percent occupancy and evening shows by 90 percent mostly in the single screens across India.

The movie has now crossed Rs 50 crore mark in merely two days and is expected to enter into the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Race 3 box office collection on Twitter.

Earlier, he tweeted, "#Race3 records a GIGANTIC START, despite pre-Eid making a dent in its business... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Fri ₹ 29.17 cr. India biz... With #Eid festivities commencing today [Sat], #Race3 is expected to post MASSIVE NUMBERS."

Race 3 saw packed houses in many parts of the country thanks to Salman's huge fan following. The Eid holiday will bring more footfalls to the multiplexes and single screens registering a massive total at the box office.

The movie has already become the biggest opener of 2018 and broke all records of Salman's previous Eid releases. In the past, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai have crossed Rs 100 crore mark in three days.