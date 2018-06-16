Salman Khan starrer action thriller Race 3 has opened to good response at the worldwide box office, fetching more than Rs 41 crore from its first-day run. The action thriller, which is the third film in the Race franchise, opened to mixed critics response but became the biggest opener of 2018 in India.

Race 3 directed by Remo D'Souza was released worldwide on June 15. The film opened with negative critics review and mixed audience response, but this has not affected the first-day box office collection.

In India, the film recorded a blockbuster start at the box office with Rs 29.17 crore nett collection (Rs 37.40 crore gross). The Salman starrer became the biggest opener beating the records of Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore) and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat (Rs 19 crore).

"#Race3 records a GIGANTIC START, despite pre-Eid making a dent in its business... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Fri Rs 29.17 cr. India biz... With #Eid festivities commencing today [Sat], #Race3 is expected to post MASSIVE NUMBERS," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Not just India, Race 3 recorded a bumper opening at the overseas box office as well. The film earned Rs 4.24 crore from just a few international markets and the finals figures are yet to be updated. From North America box office the film earned around Rs 82 lakh, from the UK box office it earned Rs 2.08 crore, from Australia it earned Rs 87 lakh and from New Zealand, it earned Rs 47 lakh, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The worldwide gross collection is expected to cross Rs 50 crore in just a day once the figures from UAE-GCC and other circuits are updated.

Race 3 is the third film in the Race franchise, which featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. However, for the third instalment, Salman played the lead role. Apart from him, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in important roles.